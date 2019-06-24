Catholic World News

Mexican prelate urges Church to raise her voice on behalf of migrants

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos of Ciudad Juárez, the city located across the Rio Grande from El Paso, is president of the Mexican bishops’ pastoral commission on migration.

