Catholic World News

Australian bishops lament suicides among indigenous youth

June 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: Jesus “is calling us to work together with love and respect, and to never give up trying to find the best way forward away from this tragic and unnecessary ending of life,” a bishops’ commission stated in its pastoral letter. “While there has been many disproportionate numbers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people taking their lives, no society is immune from this sad reality. We all need to remember that Jesus who laughs and cries with us is ‘The Way, the Truth and THE LIFE.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!