Boy Scouts: 12,254 victims, 7,819 suspected abusers since the 1920s

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In comparison, the John Jay Report found that between 1950 and 2002, 10,667 individuals alleged abuse by 4,392 priests and deacons.

