Pope encourages Catholic physicians to learn from the way Jesus dealt with the sick

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus draws close, cares for, heals, reconciles, calls and sends away: as we see, his relationship with people oppressed by sickness and infirmity is for him a personal one, rich, not mechanical, not at a distance,” Pope Francis told members of the World Federation of Catholic Medical Associations (FIAMC), who were in Rome for the federation’s consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

