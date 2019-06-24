Catholic World News

‘Bring the light of Christ into the darkness of the world,’ Pope urges participants in Vatican youth forum

June 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The 11th International Youth Forum, organized by the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life and discussed at a press conference, was devoted to “Youth in action in a synodal Church.” The forum follows the 2018 Synod of Bishops on young people, the faith, and vocational discernment and the Pope’s March 2019 post-synodal apostolic exhortation Christus Vivit.

