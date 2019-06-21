Catholic World News

3 priests accused of abuse file suit against Texas diocese

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The three allege they were defamed when they were included in the Diocese of Corpus Christi’s list of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

