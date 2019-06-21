Catholic World News

Jharkhand’s government calls for federal probe of use of funds by Missionaries of Charity

June 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Jharkand (map) is a state in eastern India. “This probe seems like an attempt to harass the nuns, who work for the rejected and the neglected poor in society,” said Archbishop Thomas D’Souza of Kolkata (Calcutta). “The state should help them in their work rather than harassing them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!