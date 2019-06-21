Catholic World News

Young Russian Orthodox priests greet Pope, meet with curial officials

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The visit is a consequence of the historic 2016 Havana meeting of Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.

