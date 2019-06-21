Catholic World News

Priest arrested for murder in Mexico City

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The victim’s family said that “the murder was premeditated, and was an attempt to prevent [the victim] from going public with certain accusations,” according to the report. The Archdiocese of Mexico City pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

