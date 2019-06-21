Catholic World News

Utah governor meets with Pope

June 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During a brief June 19 meeting, Gov. Gary Herbert and his wife “expressed our gratitude to him for the great service he renders to the peoples of the world, and thanked him for his strong moral leadership.” Perhaps referring to the Vatican Secretary of State, the Mormon governor added that on June 21, “I will meet with the Vatican Prime Minister and further today’s exchange with the Holy Father. I plan to discuss ways to help with food security around the world through engagement with the important humanitarian agencies in Utah. I also expect to discuss matters affecting immigration and refugees.”

