Abuse victim declines settlement, pursues legal case against Buffalo diocese

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: James Bottlinger has declined a $650,000 offer to settle his sex-abuse lawsuit against the Diocese of Buffalo, New York. Bottlinger, who says that he was molested at gunpoint by a priest, insists on pursuing his suit to expose efforts by diocesan officials to protect his abuser. He says that refusing the settlement “was the right thing to do to protect future victims and more or less, force the Catholic Church to be more transparent.”

