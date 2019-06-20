Catholic World News

Scottish bishops authorize independent abuse audit of each diocese

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops authorized the audits as the the Independent Review Group issued a report on the sexual abuse of minors in Scotland’s dioceses.

