There is ‘an Islam that wants to dialogue,’ Vatican spokesman says

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I believe that the Pope’s hope, after the signing of the human fraternity document in Abu Dhabi, is to be able to show and make it clear, that there is an Islam that wants to dialogue, engage in respect for human rights and is also committed to making concrete progress, make significant steps,” Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said in an interview.

