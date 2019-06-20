Catholic World News

US military archbishop calls for de-escalation of conflict with Iran

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the archbishop for the Military Services, also serves as chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace.

