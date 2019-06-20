Catholic World News

Philippine bishops slam Duterte’s reaction to fishing boat sinking

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Prelates accused the Philippine president, who has often clashed with the hierarchy, of pandering to Beijing after a Chinese vessel reportedly rammed a Philippine fishing boat.

