Family of kidnapped Christian in Egypt: ‘We fear torture and savage death’

June 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Islamic militants kidnapped a Christian man in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in January.

