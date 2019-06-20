Catholic World News

Number of refugees, other displaced persons tops 70 million

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to a new report, released by the UN refugee agency, two-thirds of refugees come from five countries (Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar, and Somalia). The nations that host the most refugees are Turkey, Pakistan, Uganda, Sudan, and Germany. Concern for refugees has been a hallmark of Pope Francis’s pontificate, from his 2013 visit to the Italian island of Lampedusa, to his 2016 visit to the Greek island of Lesbos (Lesvos), to his annual messages.

