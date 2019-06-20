Catholic World News

Pope recalls Corpus Christi, St. Aloysius Gonzaga

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 19 general audience, Pope Francis said that the feast of Corpus Christi, celebrated the Thursday after Trinity Sunday on the General Roman Calendar (but transferred to the following Sunday in many nations), is a “special opportunity to revive our faith in the real presence of the Lord in the Eucharist.” The Pope also recalled St. Aloysius Gonzaga, whose feast day is June 21.

