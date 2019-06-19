Catholic World News

Vatican official speaks to FAO on eliminating poverty

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, Msgr. Fernando Chia Arellano said that the failure to eliminate extreme poverty is due to “the deteriorating global economic situation, the worsening of environmental conditions, conflicts that disrupt and cause bloodshed in many countries, and extreme climatic phenomena.”

