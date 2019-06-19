Catholic World News

Media has helped Church on abuse, apostolic nuncio in Mexico says

June 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “The attention given to us by the media is very positive, as it forces us to cleanse our Church and our hearts,” said Archbishop Franco Coppola. “It’s a necessary, even if painful purification.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!