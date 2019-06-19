Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal calls on Catholic charismatic renewal to share Catholic faith, foster Christian unity

June 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, said in a recent message that “it is crucial also to share with our [non-Catholic] brothers and sisters what the Holy Spirit has sown in the Catholic Church, which is also intended to be a gift for them ... The communion among Christians can grow only if Christians are true disciples of Christ. It is fundamental to learn from Him how to create the bonds of communion. Therefore, ecumenism is part and parcel of our very identity as Catholics.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!