Leading EU prelate sees ecological conversion as a ‘matter of life and death’

June 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, made his remarks on June 12 during a reflection day on Laudato si’, Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical letter on care for our common home.

