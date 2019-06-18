Catholic World News

Vatican denies former Pope Benedict suffered stroke

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has denied rumors that Pope-emeritus Benedict recently suffered a minor stroke. Archbishop Georg Gänswein described the rumors as “fake news.” The former Pope, who is 92, has in the past suffered strokes, which were not reported when they occurred.

