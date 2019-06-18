Catholic World News

Suspicious fire in church outside Paris

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic parish church in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, was damaged by fire on June 15. Police arrested a suspect who is suspecting of setting two other fires in the neighborhood the same night. Catholic churches in France have been hit by a rash of fires, many of suspicious origin.

