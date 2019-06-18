Catholic World News

High court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court handed the owners of a now-closed Oregon bakery “a small victory by throwing out a state court ruling against them” and directed “ the Associated Press reported. The Court also directed a lower court “to consider last term’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of a baker from Colorado who would not make a cake for a same-sex wedding.”

