Pakistani Christians welcome government’s curricular reform of Islamic schools

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Credit must be given to the government of Imran Khan,” who was elected prime minister in 2018, said Father James Channan, OP, director of the Peace Center in Lahore. “There are numerous Quranic schools in Pakistan, and some of these are used to sow hatred or to promote personal agendas of small extremist groups.”

