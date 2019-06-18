Catholic World News

Worshippers don hard hats for first Notre-Dame Mass since devastating fire

June 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During the Mass, Archbishop Michel Aupetit “ emphasized that the church is no mere cultural heritage of France, but is meant for the worship of God.”

