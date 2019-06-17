Catholic World News

Small donors—many American—paying for restoration work at Notre Dame

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: While billionaires pledged huge gifts toward restoration of Notre Dame, to date the only funds received for needed work on the Paris basilica have come from small donors, organizers report. Work to shore up the structure of the building and address problems of lead poisoning has been done with support from thousands of modest donations, mostly from Americans. High-dollar donors are evidently waiting for specific projects that will testify to their largess.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

