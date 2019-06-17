Catholic World News

Sri Lankan government establishes council to promote religious harmony

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The government has set up a new body to promote dialogue, following the terrorist attacks at Easter, orchestrated by the Islamic State, that claimed more than 250 victims.

