Vietnamese bishops ask restraints on healing liturgies

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Vietnam have called for observance of liturgical norms, to rein in what they see as excesses in charismatic practices, and particular in healing services. The bishops’ statement said that services should not allow for “false witnesses, pretense, wild excitement, and emotional arousal.”

