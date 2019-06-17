Catholic World News

New renovations planned at Church of the Holy Sepulcher

June 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, and Armenian churches, who share control of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher, have agreed to undertake a new round of renovations. Following up on successful renovations done in 2016 to the Edicule-—the small shrine built around the empty tomb itself—the renovations will address structural problems in the surrounding section of the ancient building.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!