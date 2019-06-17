Catholic World News

Cardinal Tong asks for prayers for Hong Kong, condemns violence

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If [protesters] go out to express their opinions, they should be respected,” Cardinal John Tong Hon, Hong Kong’s bishop from 2009 to 2017, said of the anti-extradition bill protests . “If the people are using violence,” however, these acts “should be condemned.”

