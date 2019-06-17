Catholic World News

Mali cardinal, president visit Christian village where jihadists massacred 35

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The massacre took place in the West African nation’s Mopti region (map). The nation of 18.4 million is 95% Muslim and 2% Christian.

