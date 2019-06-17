Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman backs Mexican bishops’ criticism of US-Mexico immigration agreement

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We implore the [Trump] Administration not to confuse economic issues with the humanitarian issues of forced migration,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “Families fleeing violence, persecution and extreme poverty must be treated with love and compassion and not be used as a tool for negotiations.” Bishop Vásquez made his remarks after the bishops of Mexico criticized a US-Mexico agreement in which Mexico pledged to deploy its National Guard forces on its southern border with Guatemala.

