Pope appeals for peace in Persian Gulf, solidarity with refugees

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Voicing concern over tensions in the Persian Gulf, Pope Francis said, “I call on everyone to use the instruments of diplomacy to resolve the complex problems of the conflicts in the Middle East. I also renew to the international community my heartfelt appeal for every possible effort to be made to promote dialogue and peace.” The Pontiff made his remarks during his visit to earthquake-affected areas of the Diocese of Camerino-San Severino Marche.

