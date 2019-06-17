Catholic World News

‘Remember, repair, rebuild together,’ Pope preaches in Italian city devastated by 2016 earthquake

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 16, Pope Francis visited earthquake-affected areas of the Diocese of Camerino-San Severino Marche (video). The October 2016 earthquakes in central Italy left 100,000 homeless. During his visit, he spoke with 200 children who had received their First Holy Communion.

