At beatification Mass, cardinal praises Sardinian stigmatic’s devotion to the Passion and ‘wounded humanity’

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Edvige Carboni (1880-1952), an embroiderer, was a Franciscan tertiary who received the stigmata and other extraordinary spiritual gifts (Wikipedia; Italian beatification site). She was beatified on June 15 in her Sardinian hometown (Italian-language homily), and Pope Francis paid tribute to her the following day as “a simple woman of the people, who in humble everyday life embraced the Cross, giving witness of faith and of charity. We give thanks for this faithful disciple of Christ, who spent her whole life at the service of God and of her neighbor.”

