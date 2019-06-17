Catholic World News

At nuncio’s funeral Mass, Pope reflects on a pastor taking leave

June 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On the final day of a four-day Vatican meeting of pontifical representatives, Pope Francis celebrated the funeral Mass (video) of Archbishop Léon Kalenga Badikebele, 62. The Congolese prelate, who died on June 12, served as apostolic nuncio in Ghana (2008-2013), El Salvador, Belize, and the Antilles (2013-2018), and Argentina (2018-2019).

