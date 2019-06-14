Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin celebrates 25th anniversary of diplmatic relations with Israel

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, spoke at a June 14 event in Rome marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Israel. Cardinal Parolin praised “the commitment of the State of Israel to ensure the Catholic Church the freedom to carry out her mission,” and said the Vatican and Israel will continue to cooperate in support of religious freedom and human dignity.

