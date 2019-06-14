Catholic World News

Climate change threatens humanity, Pope says

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Effective action is urgently needed to stem a climate-change crisis that “threatens the very future of the human family,” Pope Francis said in a June 14 address to participants in a Vatican conference on energy production. He said that restrictions on carbon emissions are “essential.” The Pontiff also called for “open, transparent, science-based and standardized” reporting on climate change.

