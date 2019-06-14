Catholic World News

Philippine bishops decry China’s ‘continuous bullying’

June 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine defense secretary said that a Chinese vessel rammed into a Philippine boat, causing it to sink.

