Indifference, tensions within Church: topics of Pope’s discussion with Romanian Jesuits

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: La Civiltà Cattolica has published the transcript of the Pope’s conversation with 22 Jesuits, a conversation that took place on May 31 during his apostolic journey to Romania.

