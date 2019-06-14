Catholic World News

Texas bishop calls for stronger defense of dignity of immigrants

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I feel that as a (bishops’) conference, we must express ourselves more strongly when it comes to the dignity of immigrants, to say that they are not criminals, that they are vulnerable families and we need to invite all the governments involved, not just the US, to defend the migrant as a human being, to not cast the person aside as someone who doesn’t matter and is a problem,” Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville said.

