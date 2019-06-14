Catholic World News

Illinois governor signs bill legalizing abortions up to birth

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s bishops repeatedly spoke out against the legislation. The Illinois Catholic Conference stated, “The ‘Reproductive Health Act’ goes further than Roe v. Wade in stripping rights from the unborn child with this single sentence: ‘A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of this State.’”

