Catholic World News

Pope offers ‘decalogue for nuncios’

June 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed pontifical representatives as they took part in a four-day meeting at the Vatican. The “decalogue,” included in an address the Pope handed to nuncios, “in reality, is addressed through you also to your collaborators and, rather, to all the bishops, priests and consecrated persons you encounter in every part of the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!