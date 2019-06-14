Catholic World News

‘The hope of the poor shall not perish for ever’: theme of Pope’s message for World Day of the Poor

June 14, 2019

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “We can build any number of walls and close our doors in the vain effort to feel secure in our wealth, at the expense of those left outside,” Pope Francis wrote in his Message for the 3rd World Day of the Poor, which falls on the Sunday before the feast of Christ the King. “It will not be that way for ever. The ‘day of the Lord,’ as described by the prophets, will destroy the barriers created between nations and replace the arrogance of the few with the solidarity of many.”

