US bishops vote in favor of bishop accountability measures

June 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A new protocol imposes “limitations on former bishops who were removed from office for grave reasons”; a new series of commitments extends diocesan codes of conduct to include bishops (as well as priests and deacons). The bishops also approved directives that apply Pope Francis’s recent apostolic letter on sexual abuse to the US bishops.

