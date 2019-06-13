Catholic World News

2 Indian priests get bail in Syro-Malabar forgery case

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The priests have been accused of defaming Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) since 2011. Local bishops recent issued a statement of support for the cardinal.

