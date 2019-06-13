Catholic World News

Tearful Hong Kong bishop offers Mass after police fire on protesters

June 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “They just want to voice their demands,” Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha, OFM, preached. “I can’t understand why Hong Kong has become like this today. We just want to live freely.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!