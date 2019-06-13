Catholic World News

Pope blesses torch for 2019 university games

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Universiade—a biennial international athletic competition for university students—takes place in Naples in July. Over 9,000 athletes from 128 nations are expected to participate.

